Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harrow Health

Harrow Health Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,018,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,018,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,600 shares of company stock worth $1,233,600. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,736,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harrow Health by 495.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.