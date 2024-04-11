Reliance (NYSE:RS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Reliance Stock Performance

Reliance stock opened at $331.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.16 and its 200-day moving average is $287.14. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Reliance has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

