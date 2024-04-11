Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.9 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.