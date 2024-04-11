Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) to “Overweight”

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:HG opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Belfer Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

