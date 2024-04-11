EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources stock opened at $137.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

