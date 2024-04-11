Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 3.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $73.14. Approximately 913,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,163,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 151,826 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

