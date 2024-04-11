ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 124.50 and last traded at 125.60. 8,466,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,330,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at 129.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 87.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of 83.61.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

