QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 1.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.21. 2,239,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,622,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 4.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.