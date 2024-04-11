Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.07. 97,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,499,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock worth $279,026,777. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

