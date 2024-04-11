Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.95. Approximately 5,016,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,408,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

