United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.10 and last traded at $150.50. 531,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,345,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

