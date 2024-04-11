Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.08. Approximately 1,615,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,330,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

