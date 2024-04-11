Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.26 and last traded at $169.55. 360,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,810,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

