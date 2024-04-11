Substratum (SUB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.54

Substratum (SUB) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $8.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013633 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017412 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,486.54 or 0.99929850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011481 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00126329 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023443 USD and is down -51.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.