TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMT Acquisition stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. TMT Acquisition has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

