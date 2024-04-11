Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Increases By 190.9%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TuanChe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TuanChe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TuanChe during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TuanChe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Price Performance

NASDAQ:TC opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

