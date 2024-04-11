Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETE. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

