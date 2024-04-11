BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.15 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 206.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

