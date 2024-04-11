Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

