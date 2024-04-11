Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Short Interest Up 123.1% in March

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the March 15th total of 663,500 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $510.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $17,616,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

