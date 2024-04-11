Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Declines By 55.6%

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TechPrecision Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TPCS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.49.
TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechPrecision
About TechPrecision
TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TechPrecision
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.