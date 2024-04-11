Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Declines By 55.6%

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TechPrecision Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TPCS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.49.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechPrecision

About TechPrecision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechPrecision by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TechPrecision by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 403,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in TechPrecision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TechPrecision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TechPrecision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

