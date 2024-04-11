Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 300,000 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.73% of OmniAb worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OABI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $64,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $64,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $614.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.18. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

