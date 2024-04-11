Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.03 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

