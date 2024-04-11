Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.86 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.