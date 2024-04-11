Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 54,890 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simmons First National worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 55.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.