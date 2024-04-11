Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,119 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of MarineMax worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

