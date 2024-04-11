Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Issued By Zacks Research

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.5 %

ED stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.