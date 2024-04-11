Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

