Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

