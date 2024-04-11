Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMVT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $112,356,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,273,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at $33,891,350.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,064 shares of company stock valued at $612,982 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

