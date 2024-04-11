Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 92.1% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $139.99 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 92.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $93.95 or 0.00133354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,990 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

