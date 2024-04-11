Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AMN opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

