Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,380,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.5 %

Flowserve stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

