Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,485 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $18,219,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $14,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $6,750,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

