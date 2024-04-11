Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 99,817 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,817 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Zuora worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 822,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,704 shares of company stock worth $1,682,192. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

