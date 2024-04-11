V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

