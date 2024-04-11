Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 72,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

