SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.