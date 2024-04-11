Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 584 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,954,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.