Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.