Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
