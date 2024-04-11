1,995 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.