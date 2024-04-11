Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.
