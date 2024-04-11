Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NRO stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.