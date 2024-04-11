Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NMCO opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 316,895 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

