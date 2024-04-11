Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $32,446.24 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rimini Street Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of RMNI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.32.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rimini Street
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.