Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $32,446.24 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rimini Street Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of RMNI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 947,948 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

