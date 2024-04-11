STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.96 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $133.19 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013620 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,533.63 or 1.00111047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00125837 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06818374 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,932,020.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

