HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.790-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

