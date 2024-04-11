New Found Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (CVE:NFG)

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Found Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38).

New Found Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVE:NFG opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$988.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.50. New Found Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.67.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold ( CVE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02).

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

