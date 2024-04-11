FY2024 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited Decreased by Cormark (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Perseus Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.61. Perseus Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

