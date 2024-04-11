Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Southern Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. Southern has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

